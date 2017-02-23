Conference on Native youth set for March 24

Speakers include Anne McKeig, Associate Supreme Court Justice of Minnesota; Abdul Wright, Minnesota Teacher of the Year award winner and William Blackwell, director of the BSU Indian Resource Center. A panel of students will address the issue of “What more can we do.” Other speakers include John Gonzalez, BSU professor; Liz Graves, Red Lake Elementary teacher, Erika Bailey Johnson, Sustainability Director at BSU and Anne Dunn, storyteller and author. Register by Wednesday, March 1, for $80 registration cost. Regular registration cost is $95 or $75 for a group of three or more from same organization. Student price is $35. To register, call John Eggers at (218) 766-9009 or 243-2234; Leo Soukup at 751-4929; Michael Meuers at 766-6588 or Barry Babcock at 224-2358 or envision@paulbunyan.net.

Send registration to Project graduate, 20269 Irvine Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, c/o Dr. John Eggers.