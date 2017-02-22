County Administrator Kay Mack said commissioners Jim Lucachick, Tim Sumner and Reed Olson were in favor of the motion while Keith Winger and Richard Anderson were against. While Winger and Anderson have both long expressed support toward a veterans home being built in the county, Mack said the two voted against the commitment as it wasn't originally on the agenda.

"The commissioners that didn't support the motion are supportive of the project itself," Mack said. "They were concerned, though, that the process of bringing it forward was not the one they would've preferred to take."

The motion came a day after a group consisting of former County Commissioner and veterans advocate Joe Vene, County Veterans Service Officer Scotty Allison and Northern Minnesota Veterans Task Force member Dr. Ralph Morris testified before the state House Committee on Veterans Affairs. The trip was the latest in a nearly 10-year effort to secure funding for a local veterans home to serve northwest counties.

In St. Paul, local Reps. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook and Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, co-authored legislation to construct the veterans home in Bemidji, as well as another in Montevideo. The proposal is to allocate $16 million to construct the two with $10 million for Bemidji and $6 million for Montevideo.

The effort for the homes, which would incorporate services of both a nursing home and an assisted living facility, is based on the state having federal funding for 140 veteran beds. If approved, the number would be split between the two areas with each getting 70 beds.

With the board motion passing Tuesday, Mack said county staff will study the ways in which support can be provided to the project.

Before its regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners met for a work session where they heard a report from Health and Human Services Director Becky Secore on ongoing issues.

The first was related to the closure of the county's Home Health Care program, as department staff work with clients to get them settled with private providers. Mack said two-thirds of clients in the program have been transitioned to providers including Sanford home Health, Recover Health and Northwoods Caregivers. Some clients who've transitioned have since spoken with county staff and reported that the process has gone well, Mack said.

The other is in relation to Workforce Impact, the county's new employment training program started this year. Mack said a request to hire an additional worker was authorized during the meeting to help meet the need of participants in the program.

Initially, the county had expected 200 participants, but the number who've signed up is 400. As a result, the county, which has funding for the program and its employees from the state, will hire another workforce navigator. Mack said a navigator is a person who directly works with clients to help them through the program.