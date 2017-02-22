Crime report for Feb. 21

Financial Crimes

9:19 a.m. A 40-year-old female was arrested at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.

Traffic Stop

12:46 a.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation during a traffic stop on Anne Street NW.

Warrant

9:46 a.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 100 block of 6th Street NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

12:17 p.m. A 51-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Disorderly Conduct

3:37 p.m. An adult male refused to leave a school playground at the 800 block of Beltrami Avenue NW. The male refused to give his name and left when an officer arrived.

9:40 p.m. A 20-year-old male and a 21-year-old male were arrested and cited for various charges including disorderly conduct at the 2900 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

Warrant

10:45 p.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of 26th Street NW and Delton Avenue NW.