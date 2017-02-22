Bemidji pair faces first-degree drug charges

Brice Dean Wiese, 23, faces aggravated charges because he was also found to be in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint. Beth Marie Rohrich, 23, is charged with first-degree possession of cocaine or methamphetamine.

According to criminal complaints against Rohrich and Wiese, a Bemidji Police officer pulled over their vehicle after noticing it did not have license plate lights. The officer spoke to Wiese, who had felony warrants out for his arrest, and noticed a handgun case in the back seat of the car.

A passenger, who was not arrested during the traffic stop, told the officer the case belonged to Wiese, the complaint said.

After detaining Wiese, the officer inspected the handgun case and discovered a revolver that had been stolen from a Texas residence, according to the complaint. The officer then asked Rohrich and the third passenger to step out of the vehicle. The complaint states that as Rohrich was exiting the vehicle her purse opened and the officer saw a large baggie containing a crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs and packaging allegedly weighed 61 grams.

Rohrich later told officers that that Wiese told her to put the methamphetamine in her purse so he would "not get caught," and that Wiese is a methamphetamine dealer. According to the complaint, an officer located Wiese's wallet in Rohrich's purse and found that it contained $2,200.

The pair's next court appearances had not yet been scheduled as of noon Wednesday.