The forum, scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW, will include opening and closing statements along with questions submitted by audience members. Candidates who say they will be at the forum include Jim Thompson, Linda Lemmer, Patrick Plemel, James Ravnikar, Justin Beaulieu, Richard Lehmann and David Lalone.

David Kostamo, who's still on the ballot, won't be at the forum, though, as he's moved to Omaha, Neb., according to a press release from the CIE.

The moderators for the forum are Maggie Montgomery, station manager for Northern Community Radio and Michael Naylor, a retired Bemidji business owner. The event will be televised on First City TV and will be recorded to be streamed later on Northern Community Radio's website, kaxe.org. During the forum, no props or signs will be allowed, but campaign buttons and name tags are permitted.

The Ward 4 seat opened when Reed Olson was elected to the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners in the November election.

The special election for the Ward 4 position will be March 14. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent, the top two finishers will compete in a run-off election on May 2.