Cancer mutual help group scheduled
BEMIDJI -- Cancer Concerns and Connections will hold its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Sunnarborg home, 5818 Birchmont Drive. The discussion, “Gifted Conversations: The Art of Planning for Future Medical Decisions,” will be presented by Mark Papke-Larson of Sanford Advance Care Planning.
The goal of the support group is to share information, understanding and hope with patients, caregivers and friends, all included on the cancer journey. After the meeting there is an informal opportunity for participants to interact with the presenter, meet one another and share their stories.
For more information, contact Tom or Yvonne Sunnarborg at (218) 751-8343 or by email at artroom@paulbunyan.net or call Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center at (218) 333-4600.