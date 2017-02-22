Cancer mutual help group scheduled

The goal of the support group is to share information, understanding and hope with patients, caregivers and friends, all included on the cancer journey. After the meeting there is an informal opportunity for participants to interact with the presenter, meet one another and share their stories.

For more information, contact Tom or Yvonne Sunnarborg at (218) 751-8343 or by email at artroom@paulbunyan.net or call Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center at (218) 333-4600.