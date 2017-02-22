Annual ‘Make-a-Blanket Day’ on March 11

Volunteers are needed to help assemble quilts or drop off quilts previously made. Coffee, rolls and a light lunch will be provided for volunteers.

Blankets can be made from cotton, flannel or fleece or knitted or crocheted afghans in sizes between 40 inches by 40 inches or 52 inches by 70 inches.

During 2016, 791 blankets were distributed by the Northern Minnesota Chapter of Project Linus to children in crisis, from infants to age 18, through the hospitals in Bagley, Bemidji, Deer River, Fosston, Grand Rapids, Roseau and Thief River Falls. For more information, contact Angie at (218) 368-7284.