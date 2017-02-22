History and preservation lecture series scheduled
BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society and the Bemidji Public Library present a history lecture series on Preservation in Minnesota. The first talk, “Six Miles from St. Paul: Knowing Sarah Jane Sibley Through Place” will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. The presenter will be David M. Grabitske, manager of the Minnesota Historical Society.
Grabitske will talk about Sarah Jane Sibley, Minnesota’s first first lady who made history by preserving history. She led the efforts to raise money to preserve George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, while essentially setting the stage for her home to become known as Minnesota’s Mount Vernon.