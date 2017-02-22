History and preservation lecture series scheduled

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society and the Bemidji Public Library present a history lecture series on Preservation in Minnesota. The first talk, “Six Miles from St. Paul: Knowing Sarah Jane Sibley Through Place” will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. The presenter will be David M. Grabitske, manager of the Minnesota Historical Society.