Crime report for Feb. 17-20

9:18 p.m. Saturday. Two 24-year-old males and a 35-year-old male were arrested following a bar fight at the 122 block of Main Street in Tenstrike.

10:10 p.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 9900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

7:41 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of a domestic assault at the 15700 block of Popplewood Road NE.

12:46 a.m. Monday. A 35-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 21300 block of Debs Road NW.

Assist

10:22 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested at the intersection of 4th Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.

Burglary

3:54 p.m. Friday. A 41-year-old male was arrested after deputies assisted Bemidji police with a report of a burglary at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.

4:20 p.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW.

DWI

5:56 a.m. Friday. A 20-year-old male was arrested for DWI after deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a complaint of a reckless vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Saint Peter Lane NW.

7:29 p.m. Friday. A 38-year-old male was arrested for DWI and driving after cancellation during a traffic stop at the 54300 block of Highway 72 NE.

2:48 a.m. Saturday. A 34-year-old female was arrested for DWI after deputies received a report of a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Grange Road NW and Werner Road NW.

11:24 p.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and for warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of Mission Road NE and Ten Lake Trail E.

12:55 p.m. Sunday. A 50-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the intersection of 5th Street NW and America Avenue NW.

Vehicle Calls/Complaints

10:38 p.m. Saturday. A 20-year-old male was arrested at the intersection of Highway 2 SW and 15th Street SE.

Violations/Court Orders

7:19 p.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old male was arrested at the 32100 block of 500th Street.

Warrant

2:31 a.m. Friday. A 24-year-old female was arrested by Leech Lake Police for an outstanding warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Assault

4:14 p.m. Friday. An officer took an assault report at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

3:01 p.m. Saturday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for interfering with an emergency telephone call at the 300 block of 24th Street NW.

7:52 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of two roommates fighting at the 1000 block of Irvine Avenue NW. The case will be forwarded to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office for review.

Burglary

3:54 p.m. Friday. A 41-year-old male was arrested for burglary at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.

5:23 a.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for burglary at the 3500 block of Irvine Avenue NW after officers received a report of a suspicious person seen near an outbuilding of a local business and determined that the male had broken several of the building's windows.

5:55 a.m. Saturday. Officers received a report from an adult female that an unknown male had entered her residence at the 2900 block of Irvine Avenue NW without permission and broke a shelf in a bedroom. The 23-year-old male was located a short distance from the house and arrested.

Drugs

8:06 p.m. Friday. A 23-year-old female and a 23-year-old male were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop at the 2500 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

Financial Crimes

10:46 a.m. Friday. A 39-year-old female was arrested at the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

10:49 a.m. Friday. A 33-year-old individual was arrested at the 2600 block of Paul bunyan Drive NW.

Fire

7:57 a.m. Monday. An officer assisted the Bemidji Fire Department with a car fire on Highway 71 NW.

Sex Crimes

3:49 p.m. Monday. An officer took a report of a sexual assault at the 300 block of 19th Street NE.

5:57 p.m. Monday. An officer took a report of a sex crime at the 2900 block of Division Street W.

Traffic Stop

10:20 p.m. A 65-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

Warrant

11:18 p.m. Friday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and for giving officers a false name during a traffics top at the intersection of 12th Street NW and America Avenue NW.

1:04 a.m. Sunday. A 27-year-old female and a 33-year-old male were arrested on warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of Park Avenue NW and 20th Street NW.

11:04 a.m. Monday. A 41-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

11:35 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.