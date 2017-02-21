VIDEO, PHOTO GALLERY: Shanfeld, Smrekar named Snow Week King and Queen
1 / 8
2 / 8
3 / 8
4 / 8
5 / 8
6 / 8
7 / 8
8 / 8
BEMIDJI—Bemidji High School seniors Morgan Shanfeld and Jesse Smrekar were named the 2017 Snow Week King and Queen during a coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at BHS. The senior court included Lara Hicks, Jared Young, Susannah Roed, Seth Dreyer, Siri Bardwell and Nate Snell. Royalty included freshman Anikka Takkunen and Ben Hess; sophomores Ellah Olson and Hunter Jensen and juniors Alyssa Mess and Noah Leinen.
BHS's Snow Week will continue with dress up days. Wednesday is jersey day, Thursday is pajama day and Friday is Lumberjack spirit day.