    Bemidji High School seniors Morgan Shanfeld and Jesse Smrekar glance at each other after being named 2017 Snow Week King and Queen Tuesday morning at BHS. The senior court included Lara Hicks, Jared Young, Susannah Roed, Seth Dreyer, Siri Bardwell and Nate Snell. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 8
    Seniors Lara Hicks and Jared Young enter the gym during the Snow Week coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at BHS. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 8
    Seniors Susannah Roed and Seth Dreyer enter the gym during the Snow Week coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at BHS. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 8
    Seniors Siri Bardwell and Nate Snell enter the gym during the Snow Week coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at BHS. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 8
    Freshman Anikka Takkunen and Ben Hess enter the gym during the Snow Week coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at BHS. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)6 / 8
    Sophomores Ellah Olson and Hunter Jensen enter the gym during the Snow Week coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at BHS. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)7 / 8
    Juniors Alyssa Mess and Noah Leinen enter the gym during the Snow Week coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at BHS. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)8 / 8

    BEMIDJI—Bemidji High School seniors Morgan Shanfeld and Jesse Smrekar were named the 2017 Snow Week King and Queen during a coronation ceremony Tuesday morning at BHS. The senior court included Lara Hicks, Jared Young, Susannah Roed, Seth Dreyer, Siri Bardwell and Nate Snell. Royalty included freshman Anikka Takkunen and Ben Hess; sophomores Ellah Olson and Hunter Jensen and juniors Alyssa Mess and Noah Leinen.

    BHS's Snow Week will continue with dress up days. Wednesday is jersey day, Thursday is pajama day and Friday is Lumberjack spirit day.

    Maggi Stivers

    Maggi Stivers is a Multi-Media Journalist at the Bemidji Pioneer. She covers art and entertainment in the Bemidji area. She is a 2013 Bemidji State graduate majoring in mass communications with a minor in sociology. Contact her at (218) 333-9790 or mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com.

    mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9790
