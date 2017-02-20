The proposed "memorandum of understanding' between the three is in relation to the planned Gene Dillon Elementary School. The site for the new school is outside the Bemidji city west of Bemidji High School and requires sewer and water lines to be extended to that location alongside Division Street.

According to city documents attached to the council's agenda, Bemidji Public Works Director Craig Gray, City Manager Nate Mathews, Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack and Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jim Hess have all met and reviewed the provisions of the agreement.

For the city, the provisions relate to the utility extensions while the county's correlate with the lines running either along or under Beltrami roads.

It's still unknown what, if any, road work the county will undertake in 2017, city documents state, and the majority of street construction proposed for Division Street won't occur until 2018. Therefore, a goal is to finish as much of the utility work between Bemidji High School and Gene Dillon Elementary in 2017 so that it is completed by the time the road work starts.

Along with the memorandum item, council matters include a report from Bemidji Regional Airport Executive Director Karen Weller and a consent agenda motion to rescind a resolution related to the Bemidji Water Carnival. The latter comes as a result of the Bemidji Jaycees withdrawing its offer to hold the event on Fourth Street this summer.

The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, meanwhile, have a pair of agenda items for its pre-meeting work session related to the Health and Human Services Department. The first will be an update on the closure of the Home Care agency and the subsequent transition of clients to other providers. Information regarding impacted staff will also be provided by Health and Human Services Director Becky Secore and Public Health Division Director Cynthia Borgen.

The other subject is a review of Workforce Impact, the county's new employment training services program. The agenda item includes both an authorization request to fill a position and also an update on the program's relationship with Oshkiimaajitahdah, the Red Lake Nation's workforce program.

The City Council is meeting Tuesday because of the federal Presidents Day holiday on Monday.