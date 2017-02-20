Fretheim takes helm of Food Shelf

The Northwest Conference is an association of 145 Ccovenant congregations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North and South Dakota. He has served Covenant churches in Bemidji, Kingsburg, Calif, Bloomington, Minn.. and Grand Rapids, Mich. He has been involved in a variety of food distribution and outreach ministries through the years. Fretheim retired in 2012.

Food Shelf Director Mary Mitchell said that Fretheim's experience in starting up and working with food shelves will be beneficial.

"I think that Jim brings an interesting and valuable mix of skills and experience to the food shelf," Mitchell said in the release.

The leadership change takes place at a critical time for the food shelf with the approach of the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, the biggest fundraiser and food drive of the year.

The funds raised in March and the partial match from the Greater Minnesota Council of Churches keep the food shelf going through the summer months when donations are low.

Fretheim and his wife have volunteered at the Bemidji Food Shelf for the last four years.

Fretheim takes over Bill Beyer, who served for as president for eight years.