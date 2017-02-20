Search
    A fun 'Fight': Fight the Frost event held at Sanford Center

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:47 p.m.
    Grace Haney, 10, and her brother Hogan, 8, of Bagley, joust with each other Monday during the "Fight the Frost" event at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 8
    Jorde Schafer, 3, of Bemidji, smiles on a slide Monday during the "Fight the Frost" event at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 8
    Nolan Sundeen, 9, of Bemidji, begins to throw a football Monday during the "Fight the Frost" event at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 8
    Sophie Thompson, 6, of Bemidji focuses as she throws a basketball Monday during the "Fight the Frost" event at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 8
    Randyn Roy, 5, begins to lift up the foam jousting stick Monday during the "Fight the Frost" event at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)6 / 8
    Jace Roberts, 10, of Blackduck, throws the wrecking ball Monday during the "Fight the Frost" event at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)7 / 8
    Brea Anderson, 5, of Blackduck, swings on rope in one of the obstacle courses Monday during the "Fight the Frost" event at the Sanford Center. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)8 / 8

    BEMIDJI—The hockey rink at the Sanford Center was replaced with a giant slide, a wrecking ball and a jousting set as the "Fight the Frost" event continued Monday.

    The Bemidji YMCA project and Games Galore hosted the event, which began Sunday. "Fight the Frost" featured more than 20 children-friendly games with a handful of attractions for smaller children 5 years of age and younger, such as Little Builders and Western Playland.

    A percentage of the proceeds from the event will go toward Bemidji's YMCA project.

