A fun 'Fight': Fight the Frost event held at Sanford Center
BEMIDJI—The hockey rink at the Sanford Center was replaced with a giant slide, a wrecking ball and a jousting set as the "Fight the Frost" event continued Monday.
The Bemidji YMCA project and Games Galore hosted the event, which began Sunday. "Fight the Frost" featured more than 20 children-friendly games with a handful of attractions for smaller children 5 years of age and younger, such as Little Builders and Western Playland.
A percentage of the proceeds from the event will go toward Bemidji's YMCA project.