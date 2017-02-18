"I always said to Steven (Simpson), the director...I want this to show in Bemidji if you possibly can," Nerburn said. "And somehow he did what was necessary to make it happen and I'm just really pleased."

The film adaptation of Nerburn's book, which tells the story of a white American writer, a Native elder and a road trip through Indian country, will open at the Bemidji Theater on Friday, Feb. 24 and run through Wednesday, March 1.

The novel, which Nerburn wrote while living in Bemidji, has gained a dedicated local fan base. Because of this, director Steven Simpson thought the city would be one of the best places to introduce the "Neither Wolf Nor Dog." Due to the film's status as a new, independent movie, Simpson said it needs to be tested in the market before a wider release.

"We figured Bemidji is probably where the novel is known the best, and so that was as good a place as we could think of of launching it," Simpson said. "Essentially a lot of the fate of the film is in the hands of folks there (in Bemidji.)"

A good local turnout would prove to booking agents that the movie is worth showing, Simpson said. But that's not the only reason he wanted to make it available to locals first.

"I've tried to make sure that places that have significance to the film don't have to wait a long time to see it," Simpson said. "It needs to be seen where it was made, and it needs to be seen around...the communities, around the people who are involved in it."

"Neither Wolf Nor Dog" will also be released in the home towns of its stars Dave Bald Eagle—who died in July of 2016 at age 97—and Christopher Sweeney. It has already been shown at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in the United Kingdom, the San Diego Film Festival and the Mannheim-Heidelberg International Filmfestival in Germany, where, Simpson said, it received an overwhelmingly positive response.

"What we're competing with at the Bemidji Theater the week we'll be there, is every single other film...will have many millions of dollars spent on its marketing," Simpson said. "But the other part of it is that not one of those films in those other theaters will have anywhere near as high an audience rating as we have."

Nerburn hopes that the movie will bring Bemidji's Native and white communities together, just as the novel did. He said that he attempted to put forward "an honest and joyful depiction of Native life" inspired by his work in Red Lake.

"A lot of the non-Native people never even go to the reservation, and they don't know what the world is like there," Nerburn said. "I was lucky enough just through circumstances to be on both sides of that division and I think the film really speaks to that."

If you go:

What: "Neither Wolf Nor Dog" will show at the Bemidji Theater

When: Friday, Feb. 24 - Wednesday, March 1

Where: Bemidji Theater