Bemidji Area League of Women Voters meeting
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area League of Women Voters will hold its monthly meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the meeting room at Lueken’s Village Foods North, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The discussion topic will be “How the public can get legislators and members of Congress to listen to them.”
Ryan Winkler, a retired member of the Minnesota House of Representatives who served for five and a half terms, will speak to that issue and any others that arise.
Guests are welcome to attend. For more information, call (218) 243-2679.