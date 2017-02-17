For more than an hour, Reps. Bliss and Grossell heard constituents from their respective districts, 5A and 2A, ask questions and raise concerns on topics ranging from a potential veterans home to health care. The event, taking place at Rafael's Café Bakery, was called a Coffee Meeting, according to a press release from Bliss, and is the first of a few scheduled around the districts.

The veterans home subject was especially time sensitive, as just a day prior it was announced that both representatives had announced that they're co-authoring a bill that would allocate $16 million for two veteran home projects, with one in Bemidji and another in Montevideo. The reason for having two veteran homes in the state is based on Minnesota having federal funding for 140 veteran home beds, which would be split between the two locations.

"There's going to be a lot of give and take, but the veterans home has a lot of traction," Grossell said. "Having conversations with the speaker (Kurt Daudt, R-Crown), I know he's in favor of both Bemidji and Montevideo, so we're going to keep working on that."

On the subject of healthcare, meanwhile, Grossell said the recent premium relief signed by Gov. Mark Dayton was the first step in a long process.

"What we've done isn't a permanent fix. We wanted to get people relief, but there's a lot more work to do," Grossell said. "We've reached the point now where we're waiting to see what's going to happen at the federal level."

The relief, enacted at the end of January, utilized $300 million from the state's reserve fund to aid 125,000 Minnesotans facing significantly higher insurance premiums. The relief offers a 25 percent rebate to those who are unable to qualify for federal credits on policies sold through the MNsure exchange.

Another issue brought forward by attendees at the meeting was related to a bill regarding rulemaking by both the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources. The bill, H.F. 551, is an act eliminating rulemaking authority of both the PCA and DNR while also providing for sunset or enactment of existing rules.

While Bliss said he still needs to research the legislation more, the representative said he favors oversight for agency rules.

"We give the DNR and PCA broad authority on their decisions and on large issues, they affect a lot of people. We feel that the PCA and the DNR are coming in heavy fisted sometimes without oversight, that's the problem with rulemaking," Bliss said. "When a rule is imposed on the general public, we want to have oversight. Have the experts come in and testify and the stakeholders come to testify so we can see what the costs and benefits of a specific rule are."

As the meeting progressed, concerns were brought forward on bills introduced at the capital which have included Bliss and Grossell as co-authors. For example, Bliss is a co-author on H.F. 601, a bill providing the human services commissioner additional authority to sanction and terminate state health care program providers as well as financial reporting requirements for abortion services established and payment procedures for abortion services being modified.

Some constituents, meanwhile, voiced their displeasure with H.F. 1183, which is co-authored by Grossell. That bill is for an act making it law that health insurance plans are not required to cover services related to gender transitioning.