With aid from health officials in the Twin Cities, local personnel conducted a set of tests to identify the amount of physical activity, the level of traffic safety and air quality along the corridor.

The main finding of the assessment was that crossing the highway in certain sections is the biggest issue, as it discourages the amount of pedestrian traffic. As a result, recommendations for local government officials to consider include implementing traffic 'calming' features, work to set up designated bicycle boulevards on adjacent streets and create complete streets.

According to the report given, complete streets are designed to accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists, while also allowing for easier street crossings. The presentation also gave praise to the new crosswalk north of the intersection at Bemidji Avenue North and 15th Street, which includes button-activated flashing beacons for pedestrians.

Another presentation given to the commission at Thursday's meeting dealt with a contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for an updated local human service transit coordination plan. The plan, previously updated in 2011, is intended to improve transportation services, especially for those with disabilities, older adults and individuals with low incomes by coordinating existing resources throughout the region and finding efficiencies.

The timeline for the planning process as stated in the presentation is to work with human service organizations to gather information.

A planning workshop to review ideas for the plan will then take place and each proposal will be prioritized on basis such as cost and possibility of completion. The plan will then be posted for public review for a three week public comment period prior to adoption.