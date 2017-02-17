Lady Drakes wins three in a row as season winds down

Senior captain Michaela Sparby earned 30 of the team’s 58 points. Sophomore Kaitlyn McKeeman collected seven points; sophomore and fellow captain Haley Murray tallied six points; freshman Zoey Mills trailed closely with five points; Alexa Sparby and Jada Landis scored a combined 10 points.

Head coach Pete Ofstedal spoke very highly of the team’s effort and improvements this season.

“I thought we played well against Fisher/Climax,” he said. “The things we're doing well that are paying off to get three wins in a row are the same things I've been talking about all season. We've been hustling really well, working really hard, communicating with each other on the floor on defense, those things are becoming standard which is good.”

Ofstedal also commended freshman guard Jada Landis on her progress this season.

“She has been in a tough position,” he continued. “She's one year out of junior high and she's got to run an entire team. It's very difficult. it's been growing pains for her but it's about growth and if that's the metric, she's really grown a lot. She's heard a lot of criticism this year because she needs it but to her credit, she's embraced it and she wants to get better.”

Last night, the team traveled to Red Lake for their second matchup against the Warriors (18-2).

“Red Lake is fantastic,” said Ofstedal. “They do so many things right. They don't have any ball skill problems. Every kid on their team can dribble and shoot very well.”

The Lady Drakes will travel to Remer to take on Northland (7-14) next Tuesday and wrap up their season against Lake of the Woods (10-10) on Thursday, Feb. 23.