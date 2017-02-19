Blackduck's Good Samaritan Society receives grant
Blackduck's Good Samaritan Society was recently awarded a grant of $4,000 from the Beltrami Electric Round-Up Program. The Beltrami Electric Round-Up Program customers are asked if they would round their monthly payments up to the nearest dollar. In return, the dollars collected allow for grants to be given in and around the county.
The funds received from the grant will be used to help purchase a new medical skills training manikin. This training device will be used by Good Samaritan Society to host a new Certified Nursing Assistant course to anyone looking at entering the healthcare profession and become certified in the state of Minnesota. Additionally, the skills training device may be utilized by other local rural health care providers in the area.