The junior high Speech team had their first tournament Monday, Feb. 6 at home — hosting 11 visiting schools and 200 speakers. Individual champions were Kaydre Gullette in Extemp Reading and Savannah Marsh in Serious Interpretation of Poetry. Second place winners were Kim Sydow and Kes Eggert in Duo; Haley Patel in Great Speeches; and Rachel Roberts in Serious Interpretation of Poetry. Third place went to Jastyn Rodgers in Serious Interpretation of Drama and Serenity Marthaler in Original Oratory. Sammy Christensen and Tommy Kellum took home sixth place in Duo and Emily Okland took sixth in Poetry. Honorable Mention Awards were won by Regan Frenzel in Poetry; Kaytlin Haiby in Humor; and Karly Pitzl in Storytelling.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 the team was back on the road — though a little short handed with many illnesses — still managed to grab fifth place team honors out of 22 teams. Ellie Cleveland again was a champion in Great Speeches as well as taking an Honorable Mention in Humor. Other medalists for the Drakes were third place medalists Andrew and Mathew Metzler—with Andy in Discussion and Matt in Informative Speaking. Logen Patch got the fourth place medal in Serious Drama while seventh grader Haley Patel earned her first medal with a fifth place finish in Great Speeches. The team had several Honorable Mention Honors including Jody Bloom in Creative Expression; Matt Metzler and Lilly Knotts in Duo; Caroline Cheney in Informative Speaking; and Savannah Marsh in Poetry.