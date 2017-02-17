“It wouldn't take much for us to be in really, really deep trouble to the point where we would have to combine routes (or) have kids get on the bus at six o'clock in the morning,” Lundin said. “People have asked if it can be combined in with another position but I've talked to a lot of people, and sometimes even jokingly, asked how much it would take to get their bus license and the answer is 'You can't pay me enough.' People just don't want to.”

The requirements for obtaining a bus license are three written tests, which are free; a health physical, which is paid for by the school; an on-road test; and $15 for a background check.

The bus driver shortage is affecting schools across Minnesota, and the country, officials said.

“There's a lot districts trying different things. If this was just us, it would be different but it's not just Minnesota-wide, it's nationwide,” Lundin continued. “The bus drivers in Bemidji called and asked if our drivers could drive down there on Monday because they don't have drivers.”

Other items discussed on Monday:

Senior Michaela Sparby was selected as a finalist for the Minnesota State High School League AAA award for Subsection 29.

Troy Haluptzok has resigned as the boys golf coach and Jeremy Berg has been promoted from assistant coach to head coach.

The School Board will be advertising for an elementary school robotics coach.

The Blackduck High School Trap Team has been using a shooting simulator at the law enforcement center, which has received good feedback.

The Elementary School Book Fair is on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The next School Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13.