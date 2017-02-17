2017 Winter Fun Fest set for Saturday in Blackduck
One of the best days of the year in Blackduck is almost here.
Blackduck’s 2017 Winter Fun Fest is all set to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Stumpjumpers Snowmobile Club’s 4th Annual Drag Races open with registration at 9:30 a.m. on Blackduck Lake. The drag races are side-by-side double elimination. There are about eight classes for racers, said Morris Frenzel, a member of the Stumpjumpers. The club has groomed and maintained a 660-foot straight track on Blackduck Lake for the races.
Although Stumpjumpers did not do pre-registration, Frenzel anticipates about 75 snowmobile racers this year.
First-, second- and third-place trophies will be given out for each class winner.
The Drakes baseball boosters have organized the Frozen Fowl Polar Plunge on the lake. That starts at noon.
High school principal Josh Grover has confirmed he is participating, as well as baseball head coach Dwight Kalvig.
Events schedule:
- Stump Jumpers drag races start at 10 a.m. on Blackduck Lake
- The Forest Service scavenger hunt is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pine Tree Park
- The Frozen Fowl Polar Plunge begins at noon. on Blackduck Lake
- Snow sculptures are ready to go at Wayside Park