2017 Winter Fun Fest set for Saturday in Blackduck

The Stumpjumpers Snowmobile Club’s 4th Annual Drag Races open with registration at 9:30 a.m. on Blackduck Lake. The drag races are side-by-side double elimination. There are about eight classes for racers, said Morris Frenzel, a member of the Stumpjumpers. The club has groomed and maintained a 660-foot straight track on Blackduck Lake for the races.

Although Stumpjumpers did not do pre-registration, Frenzel anticipates about 75 snowmobile racers this year.

First-, second- and third-place trophies will be given out for each class winner.

The Drakes baseball boosters have organized the Frozen Fowl Polar Plunge on the lake. That starts at noon.

High school principal Josh Grover has confirmed he is participating, as well as baseball head coach Dwight Kalvig.

Events schedule: