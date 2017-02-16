The bill would allocate $16 million for the projects, with $10 million for the Bemidji project and $6 million for Montevideo, according to a press release from the two legislators.

The effort is a continuation of work that's been ongoing for about 10 years to get a veterans home in the Bemidji area. According to the release, the proposal would help provide service to roughly 30,000 veterans in northern Minnesota who are isolated from existing state veterans homes.

Over the past several years, Beltrami County officials have worked with Montevideo personnel to create plans for buildings that have elements of a nursing home and an assisted living facility.

The construction of two veterans homes is based on the state of Minnesota having federal funding for 140 veteran home beds. The plan, therefore, is to split the beds between the two locations.

"This issue is one of my very top priorities this session. Bemidji is in a black hole in terms of access to veterans homes," Bliss said in the release. "For us, the nearest one is more than two hours away and that is a real obstacle for people in serious need. Our veterans have sacrificed so much and we need to do more to make sure they get the care they deserve."

"It's good to see people from Bemidji and Montevideo teaming up on this proposal to do what is right for veterans," said Grossell. "The local folks who have worked hard on the ground level deserve much credit and I am optimistic this bill will receive strong support in St. Paul so we can get this project across the finish line."

Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, represents the Montevideo area and is the bill's chief author.