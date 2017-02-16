"We're excited that it's coming back to Bemidji," organizer Carl Johnson said. "It was successful in year one and it's something that we'd like to continue to do for the community."

"Fight the Frost" will feature more than 20 children-friendly games and obstacle courses from Games Galore including a giant slide, wrecking ball and joust, a release from the center said. The indoor carnival will also feature a handful of attractions for smaller children 5 years of age and younger, such as little builders, western playland and more.

"It's going to be very similar to last year," Johnson said. "We'll have some new games and we'll have some of the favorites but there will be some new stuff."

Admission is $10 for children 6 years of age and older, $6 for children 5 years of age and younger, adults and children younger than 24 months are free.

A percentage of the proceeds will go toward Bemidji's YMCA project. Johnson said the amount would be determined after the event.

"It helps folks get an idea that there's a concept of a community stage for families to get together and help fight some of the doldrums of winter," Johnson said.

"It ties in with what we're trying to do with the YMCA."

Tickets available at the Sanford Center pickup window, any Ticketmaster retail location, charge by phone by calling (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.thesanfordcenter.net.

IF YOU GO:

What: "Fight the Frost"

Where: Sanford Center

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20

