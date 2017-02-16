BSU Ducks Unlimited hosts annual banquet

The event begins at 2 p.m. Activities include a silent auction, raffles, games and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind DU merchandise, and interact with other outdoor enthusiasts. Ticket prices include a one-year DU membership. Space is limited and the committee strongly recommends purchasing tickets in advance.

“It is great to see college students support a cause that is meaningful to them,” said Scott Anderson, DU senior regional director. “Bemidji State is known for being located in prime hunting and fishing territory, and these students understand that you need to give back just as much as you take from the resource.”

Tickets are $35 and must be purchased prior to the event.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Nathan Arnold at (320) 291-8875, Shaunie Stahlke at (612) 270-0897 or Adam Maleski (320) 630-4018.