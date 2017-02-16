Crime report for Feb. 15
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
DWI
10:15 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested for a drug DWI, trespassing and violation of conditions of release at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Warrant
9:13 p.m. A 33-year-old female was arrested on a warrant after she was found to be in a possession of a controlled substance at the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
DWI
2:29 a.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DWI after officers received a report of a vehicle in a yard on top of a tree at the 200 block of Scott Avenue SE.
Warrant
10:15 p.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.