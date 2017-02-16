Crime report for Feb. 15

Warrant

9:13 p.m. A 33-year-old female was arrested on a warrant after she was found to be in a possession of a controlled substance at the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

2:29 a.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DWI after officers received a report of a vehicle in a yard on top of a tree at the 200 block of Scott Avenue SE.

Warrant

10:15 p.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.