Boys and Girls Club raises $90,000 at annual gala

A sold-out gala fundraiser called "An Evening of Love for our Kids" on Feb. 10 at the Hampton Inn & Suites brought in $90,000 for the club, according to staff there—thousands more than their $69,000 haul last year and the $70,000 goal for this year.

"It was an enormous jump from last year," said Jamie Boyles, the club's special events and marketing coordinator.

The club received $28,000 from sponsorships and individual ticket sales; $46,000 in flatout donations; $3,000 from a diamond raffle; and a combined $13,000 from live and silent auctions.

Items at the silent auction included four suite-level tickets to a Minnesota Vikings home game.

The evening also featured a speech from Rhea Holleman, the club's "youth of the year," and Erin Johnson, a club parent.

The club offers after-school and summer programs to more than 600 Bemidji-area youths ages 6-18. It has a series of smaller fundraisers every year, too, including a "bowl-a-thon" in January and "Holidays by Hand," an arts and crafts festival held in December.