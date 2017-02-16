Senior Activity Center hosts spring bus trip
BEMIDJI -- The Senior Activity Center’s spring bus trip will be held Saturday, April 1. The bus trip will travel to the St. Cloud area. The bus trip will depart at Bemidji at 6:45 a.m. and travel to Christmas Point in Brainerd for shopping.
From there, the trip will head to the Little Falls area for a tour of the Weyerhaeuser Mansion and lunch at the A.T. Black and White. The next stop will be the musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at the Paramount Theater in St. Cloud.
Cost is $88 for Senior Activity Center members and $98 for non-members. Price includes transportation, admissions and lunch with gratuity included. The final day to register is Friday, March 17. Sign up at the center, 216 Third St. NW. For more information, call (218) 751-8836.