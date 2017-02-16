Senior Activity Center hosts spring bus trip

From there, the trip will head to the Little Falls area for a tour of the Weyerhaeuser Mansion and lunch at the A.T. Black and White. The next stop will be the musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at the Paramount Theater in St. Cloud.

Cost is $88 for Senior Activity Center members and $98 for non-members. Price includes transportation, admissions and lunch with gratuity included. The final day to register is Friday, March 17. Sign up at the center, 216 Third St. NW. For more information, call (218) 751-8836.