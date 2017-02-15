WATER CARNIVAL: Jaycees scratch downtown carnival plan

Initially, the organization had planned to hold this year's Water Carnival on a portion of Fourth Street Northwest from America Avenue to Bemidji Avenue, along with using space at the intersection of Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. The location was a change from the last two years, as the Water Carnival was on the South Shore near the Sanford Center for 2015 and 2016.

At the time of the announcement, which was held at City Hall on Feb. 7, Jaycees President Josh Peterson said the group chose to relocate the event in the downtown area because of new development and construction taking place near the South Shore.

Soon after, though, numerous businesses raised concerns about the event's proposed location. As a result, the Jaycees issued a statement Wednesday declaring a change in plans, a decision which was made Tuesday.

"The Bemidji Jaycees would like to respectfully withdraw our offer to bring the 73rd annual Water Carnival to Fourth Street in the summer of 2017," the statement sent to the Pioneer said.

"As a community and leadership organization, we are sensitive to the needs of the community and although initial feedback regarding our location change was positive, we have since heard valid overwhelming concerns from local business owners and community members."

The statement added the Jaycees are fearful of an unintentional divide being created between businesses and local organizations.

"It is a goal of the Bemidji Jaycees to make our community a better place," the statement reads. "Therefore, it is our decision to do what is in the best interest of the community, which is to start over and make some thoughtful decisions regarding the future of the Water Carnival."

According to Water Carnival Chair Nicole McKinnon, the decision to withdraw the Fourth Street plan was made Tuesday after several days of speaking with downtown business owners.

"The biggest concern we heard was regarding parking. We had some ideas to help with this problem, but it wasn't enough to make the business owners feel comfortable," McKinnon said in an interview. "We received a lot of support from many downtown businesses and we really appreciate that. But the businesses who were upset needed to be heard as well and we couldn't ignore their concerns."

With the Fourth Street location off the table, McKinnon said the Jaycees are working on a new location for the event.

"If there is a way for us to have a carnival in Bemidji, the Jaycees will find it," McKinnon said. "But at this time, we can't make any guarantees."