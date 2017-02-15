Gardening 101 continues at library

The second talk will be at noon, Thursday, Feb. 23. Master Gardener Onen Markeson will present "Root Crops." Attendees will learn about successfully growing root crops such as parsnips, beets and carrots.

"Gardening 101" is sponsored by the Friends of the Bemidji Public Library and the Beltrami County Master Gardeners. The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library will provide refreshments; but those attending should feel free to bring a brown-bag lunch to the lectures.