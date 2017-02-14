Free fly-tying class Thursday
BEMIDJI -- Trout Unlimited Headwaters Chapter No. 642 will be holding a free fly-tying class starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Garden Pub and Grill, 111 Central Ave. SE in Bemidji.
All skill levels are welcome, from beginners to advanced tiers, and the group will be tying trout fly and panfish fly. Equipment is provided free of charge, but you must reserve materials by calling Bob Wagner at (218) 766-7757. A small voluntary donation will help cover materials.