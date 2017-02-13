Singer Gaelyn Lea to perform in Laporte
LAPORTE—Gaelynn Lea is set to perform her soulful, haunting brand of Irish and original folk music at Laporte Public School next week.
The Duluth-based singer, fiddler, and songwriter will perform from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the school. Lea's act is part of a larger, Minnesota Public Radio-sponsored concert series called "Class Notes Artists."
She performed at several Bemidji-area schools last fall, but a November snowstorm canceled Lea's scheduled stop in Laporte.
A Duluth resident, Lea is a classically trained violinist who uses a "looping pedal" to give the impression of a multi-piece band. She won National Public Radio's "Tiny Desk Contest" last spring, and has performed across the state and region.
Lea is scheduled to perform for Laporte students in grades 1-3 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and students in kindergarten and grades 4 and 5 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. in the school's community room.