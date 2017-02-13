Singer Gaelyn Lea to perform in Laporte

The Duluth-based singer, fiddler, and songwriter will perform from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the school. Lea's act is part of a larger, Minnesota Public Radio-sponsored concert series called "Class Notes Artists."

She performed at several Bemidji-area schools last fall, but a November snowstorm canceled Lea's scheduled stop in Laporte.

A Duluth resident, Lea is a classically trained violinist who uses a "looping pedal" to give the impression of a multi-piece band. She won National Public Radio's "Tiny Desk Contest" last spring, and has performed across the state and region.

Lea is scheduled to perform for Laporte students in grades 1-3 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and students in kindergarten and grades 4 and 5 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. in the school's community room.