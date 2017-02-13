Crime report for Feb. 10-12

4:07 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old male was arrested after he assaulted first responders and a deputy during a welfare check on Lake Irving.

1:47 a.m. Sunday. A 27-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault on Brightstar Road NW.

2:47 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of an assault on Anne Street NW.

Assist

12:14 p.m. Friday. A 23-year-old female was arrested for warrants and a 34-year-old male was arrested for drug charges on Highway 89 NW.

Burglary

4:57 p.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of a burglary of an RV on 15th Street NW.

DWI

8:07 p.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old male was arrested for DWI after deputies located a vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Birchmont Beach Road NE and Filbert Lane NE.

Traffic Stop

2:31 a.m. Friday. A 28-year-old male and a 32-year-old male were arrested for various charges, including drug possession and DWI, during a traffic stop at the intersection of 19th Street NE and Bemidji Avenue N.

Warrant

12:03 a.m. Saturday. A 22-year-old male was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and Turtle Estates Court NW.

4:12 a.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old female was arrested for giving a false name and a 33-year-old male was arrested for outstanding warrants after deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Averi Circle NW.

8:26 a.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old male was arrested on an out-of-county warrant on Swiss Lane NW.

3:52 p.m. Saturday. A 20-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of N Plantagenet Road SW and Washington Avenue S.

11:32 p.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old female was arrested for warrant during a traffic stop at the 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Monday:

Disorderly Conduct

1:10 a.m. Sunday. A 37-year-old male was arrested after threatening subjects at a business at the 100 block of 3rd Street NW.

DWI

1:19 a.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.

Traffic Stop

1:56 a.m. Saturday. A 47-year-old male was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of 7th Street SE and Lincoln Avenue SE.

Warrant

6:51 p.m. Friday. A 41-year-old female was arrested on a warrant after officers responded to a local business at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW in regards to a theft.

11:14 p.m. Friday. A 38-year-old female was arrested for warrants during a suspicious person call on Irvine Avenue NW.

1:24 a.m. Sunday. A 41-year-old male was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Welfare Check

7:01 p.m. Friday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for obstructing with force during a welfare check at the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.