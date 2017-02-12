A group of four local women and other supporters hope to address this violence against indigenous women during a Valentine's Day walk in honor of those who are missing and murdered. The event is the first of its kind in Bemidji, and will be held in solidarity with similar marches in Minneapolis and Duluth.

"There's violence that happens right in our community," said Anna Goldtooth, one of four women helping organize the event. "Similar actions are happening in Duluth and Minneapolis and there's also been a lot of violence happening in our own community.

Simone Senogles, the Indigenous Environmental Network's food sovereignty program coordinator and member of the network's women's leadership group Ogimaakwewiwin, said another woman within the group noticed the efforts in other cities and wanted to hold an event in Bemidji.

"It's something that's prevalent in our communities and has been, and we are all touched by it, this year and every year," Senogles said. "We have the capacity and...we became aware of the other marches and we wanted to have one here in Bemidji."

Participants are invited to meet at the John Glas Fieldhouse and walk to Birchmont Drive before gathering at Bemidji State University's Beaux Arts Ballroom. There, the group will attend a jingle dress healing ceremony, listen to speakers and have a light meal. A sign-making session is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Senogles said much of the gendered violence against Native American women stems from colonization, something Ogimaakwewiwin works to address.

"A lot of this has to do with larger issues around colonization and the disruption that has happened to indigenous nations and societies," Senogles said. "Like the leadership roles and power positions of women being eroded by patriarchy and colonization. That has consequences that are felt throughout our communities."

Goldtooth said she hopes victims of violence and their families will receive support from the walk.

"I hope that it brings awareness," Goldtooth said. "Hopefully families who have lost loved ones to violence will feel supported."

If you go:

What: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Walk

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Where: Marchers will meet at the John Glas Fieldhouse and march to Birchmont Drive before meeting in the Beaux Arts Ballroom.