Still, inmates hoping to overcome substance use disorders have a space dedicated solely to their recovery thanks to the Bemidji Area Program for Recovery's Steps to Freedom program.

"They set aside a space in the jail just specifically for our treatment program so we have a place to go now," said Lynn Kistler, a licensed drug and alcohol counselor and part owner of BAPR. "I just think that's hugely important. It reflects the commitment of the jail, the jail staff, the sheriff, the county in terms of supporting this effort."

BAPR—a privately owned local organization offering a variety of drug treatment programs—has been providing drug treatment to Beltrami County Jail inmates for years. BAPR staff would use whatever areas in the jail they could find to perform chemical dependency assessments and provide counseling, often landing in tiny conference rooms used for lawyers and their clients. But one year ago, the jail received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections allowing them to purchase needed materials and remodel the old kitchen, ramping up the services available to inmates.

Assistant Jail Administrator Calandra Allen said the jail applied for the $36,000 grant after seeing a need for a more intensive drug treatment program. Allen estimates that at least 80 percent of inmates have some form of substance use disorder, ranging from alcoholism to the misuse of prescription medication to abuse of illegal drugs.

"We see that the recidivism rates are high in the jail, always have been, prison systems, that kind of thing, and our systems are broken," Allen said. "So what better (way) to find some sort of a solution to start from within and get them prepared prior to them being released?"

The Steps to Freedom program takes the form of group therapy. Terri Buscher, another part owner of BAPR, said the goal is to provide six hours of treatment a day, five days a week, for a total of 120 hours. This varies, though. Some inmates are released before their treatment is complete; others are sent to prison.

In the program

To be eligible for the Steps to Freedom program an inmate must complete a chemical dependency assessment, which takes the form of a standardized six-part interview. Those being assessed answer questions about medical concerns, mental health, their motivation for treatment, their risk of relapse and what Kistler called "their life situation." Some are ordered by a judge to complete the assessment while others request one through their defense attorneys or on their own.

Once in the program, participants follow a curriculum created by the Minnesota Department of Corrections in conjunction with the addiction treatment center Hazelden that specializes in criminal thinking.

"We have them complete their curriculum, complete their hours and learn these skills, make some personal changes in their life," Kistler said. "It's kind of learning to think about our thinking, but another area that really I think is skill-based is just relapse prevention. It's just learning and developing a new skill set."

BAPR makes an effort to follow up with clients after their release and encourage further treatment on the outside, and even uses a portion of the grant money to provide additional support.

"We have been able to use some of the grant to support these guys with...things like food, clothing and shelter a little bit," Kistler said.

Buscher said BAPR will sometimes provide a backpack to newly released clients containing things like toothpaste and toothbrushes, coats, bus tokens and other basic personal care items.

"I think a large percentage of them come out of jail with no housing," Buscher said. "It's nice for them to continue to have support once they get out of jail."

Allen said that while she has not seen the group first hand she believes the ramped-up program has its benefits.

"When they're serving their time they can actively keep their minds active, work on problem-solving skills, work on whatever their deficiencies are and possibly get answers," she said. "It's a really cool option for them and they may end up finding that they now have a problem-solving skill to help them on the outside."

Kistler and Buscher hope to see the Steps to Freedom program expand, both to a larger area within the jail and in who they serve. The group is currently only open to men because, Buscher said, fewer female inmates require treatment and men and women must be kept separate.

"If we had a female now we would more than likely do individual sessions with her, go over there and do maybe a couple hours a week or something," Buscher said. "For a lot of reasons it's just for males at this point."

Allen hopes to see the program grow and give more inmates a chance to succeed on the outside.

"When you walk through (the jail) every last one of these guys, inmates, ladies have potential," Allen said. "It's just their potential that we have to find within."