'Sioux Chef' cooks for inaugural fundraising dinner at AIRC

That and more was on the menu Friday night at BSU's American Indian Resource Center's inaugural Fundraising Dinner for American Indian Student Success.

Bebookwaagime-giizis Ashangeng, or "Feast of the Snow Crust Moon," was prepared by Oglala Lakota chef Sean Sherman, known as "The Sioux Chef," who prepared a three-course meal for 80 people who attended the dinner.

BSU graduated a record 45 American Indian students in spring 2016, and AIRC Executive Director Bill Blackwell said during the event he would like to see that number continue to grow. Funds from the dinner will go to AIRC student retention programs.

"People donate to BSU, but funds aren't always earmarked for the AIRC," Blackwell said.

Sherman was born in Pine Ridge, S.D., and has been cooking in Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana for 27 years, preparing traditional indigenous foods in a modern culinary context.

He opened The Sioux Chef, which serves as a caterer and food educator, in Minneapolis in 2014. In 2015, with business partner Dana Thompson, Sherman partnered with the Little Earth Community of United Tribes to open the Tatanka Truck, which features pre-contact foods of the Dakota and Minnesota territories.

Friday's event also included an auction for a painting by Red Lake member Wesley May, who previously created a mural for the AIRC, and a wine wall fundraiser.