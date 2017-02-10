POLITICS: Beltrami County GOP hold convention Saturday
BEMIDJI—The Beltrami County Republican Party will select new leadership roles at convention Saturday as it looks ahead to 2018.
Rich Siegert, chair of the Beltrami GOP, said his position, secretary, treasurer and other positions will be updated. Additionally, the convention will elect delegates for the State Central Committee for the Minnesota Republican Party, with one representative for Congressional Districts 7 and 8 each.
"That's the committee operating the party statewide," Siegert said. "The committee sets dates and guidelines and helps promote the Republican candidates while also helping to find new candidates. They're also responsible for operating the convention held every two years."
Along with the convention itself, Siegert said David Hann, a former Minnesota state senator campaigning for chair of the state Republican Party, will speak.
The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's convention, meanwhile, is scheduled for March 13.