Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sleddin' on in: USXC I-500 snowmobile race finishes on Lake Bemidji (VIDEO, PHOTO GALLERY)

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:21 p.m.
    1 / 11
    Zach Herfindahl of Eagle River, Wis., celebrates as he crosses the finish line for the USXC I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. Herfindahl finished first in the Pro 600 class. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 11
    Jeff Hayford (211), followed by Adam Dick (24) ride into the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 11
    Austin Lunde rides around the final turn of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 11
    Savannah Landrus celebrates with a fist pump as she crosses the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 11
    LuWayne Loiland, of Bagley, waves a checkered flag as snowmobile racers cross the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)6 / 11
    Ross Erdman crosses the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)7 / 11
    Jacob Dahle rides toward the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)8 / 11
    Nick Roehl gives a thumbs up as he rides toward the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)9 / 11
    Dillan Dohrn rides the final turn of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)10 / 11
    Jim Sobeck rides toward the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)11 / 11

    BEMIDJI—The shortened I-500 USXC Cross Country Snowmobile Race concluded Friday on Lake Bemidji. The three-day race, which began Wednesday in Winnipeg, Man., covered more than 500 miles.

    The race started at the Red River Co-op Speedway in Winnipeg and the sleds raced to Thief River Falls, crossing the U.S. border at Pembina, N.D.

    Jim Sobeck rides toward the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday on Lake Bemidji.

    On Day II on Thursday, the race was a 190-mile loop type race in the ditches and rivers of Pennington and Red Lake counties starting and ending at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls.

    Friday's third day started at the casino and ran from Thief River Falls to Bemidji, where it finished on Lake Bemidji in front of the Country Inn and Suites hotel.

    Zach Herfindahl of Eagle River, Wis., was the overall winner in the Pro 600 class.

    Originally, the race was going to be the I-600 and feature four days of racing, ending in Willmar, Minn. However, because of less-than-ideal snow to the south, the race was clipped back to three days.

    Savannah Landrus celebrates with a fist pump as she crosses the finish line of the I-500 Cross Country Snowmobile Race Friday.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalI-500 Cross Country Snowmobile RaceBemidji
    Advertisement