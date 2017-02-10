The race started at the Red River Co-op Speedway in Winnipeg and the sleds raced to Thief River Falls, crossing the U.S. border at Pembina, N.D.

On Day II on Thursday, the race was a 190-mile loop type race in the ditches and rivers of Pennington and Red Lake counties starting and ending at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls.

Friday's third day started at the casino and ran from Thief River Falls to Bemidji, where it finished on Lake Bemidji in front of the Country Inn and Suites hotel.

Zach Herfindahl of Eagle River, Wis., was the overall winner in the Pro 600 class.

Originally, the race was going to be the I-600 and feature four days of racing, ending in Willmar, Minn. However, because of less-than-ideal snow to the south, the race was clipped back to three days.