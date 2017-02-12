Search
    Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council recognized

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Pictured receiving the award on behalf of the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council was Jeremy Hanson, left, from MFBF President Kevin Paap. Submitted photo.

    Farm Bureau members from across the state attended the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Leadership Conference held Feb. 3-4 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. During the conference, the MFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee presented the Outstanding Friend of YF&R award. The award is presented to someone who has gone above the call of duty to assist and lead YF&R into the future. This year's recipient was the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.

