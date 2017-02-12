Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council recognized

Farm Bureau members from across the state attended the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Leadership Conference held Feb. 3-4 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. During the conference, the MFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee presented the Outstanding Friend of YF&R award. The award is presented to someone who has gone above the call of duty to assist and lead YF&R into the future. This year's recipient was the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.