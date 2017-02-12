Golden Pitch Fork Award presented to Kuschels

Farm Bureau members from across the state attended the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Leadership Conference on Feb. 3-4 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. The MFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee presented at Golden Pitch Fork Award at this year's conference. The award is presented to someone who is not afraid of hard work and heavy lifting. This year's recipient of the Golden Pitchfork Award was given to Miles and Sarah Kuschel of Cass County Farm Bureau.