Newman wins "I Lava You" sweepstakes
BEMIDJI—Michele Dawn Newman of Bemidji is the winner of the Pioneer's "I Lava You! Valentine's Day Sweepstakes."
The contest was run through Facebook with readers commenting and liking the post that listed all of the prizes available. The Pioneer wants to thank everyone who participated in the sweepstakes. The Pioneer also would like to thank our prize sponsors:
• Country Inn & Suites
• JJ's Dockside
• Buena Vista Ski Area
• Netzer Floral
• Bemidji Theater
• Chocolates Plus
Keep a watchful eye for the next Pioneer sweepstakes.