Blackduck boys basketball to host Nevis

The final score was 100-43 in favor of the Panthers. Four Drakes scored in double figures for Blackduck. Sophomores Brody Savich and Mark Kingbird led the Drakes will 11 points each.

Fellow sophomore Kobe Arp and freshman Dylan Moen each notched 10 points, with senior Ian Cease following closely with seven points.

Sophomore guard Zach Rowe scored an additional three points for the Drakes.

“We struggled handling the pressure cass lake gave us. Our guards are young and learning,” said head coach Adam Ziegler. “We also struggle to defend the perimeter. Their quick guards took advantage of that.”

The Drakes host the Nevis Tigers (18-1) in a doubleheader at 7:30 tonight.

“Nevis does similar things as Cass Lake but better,” said Ziegler. “They are great shooters and they will play a full court pressure defense. If we don't become stronger with the basketball it will be a long night.”

Before the game, the Blackduck Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in the high school gym. The inductees are Jim Goodwin, Willard Anderson, Jim Ross, Betty Parker, Bob Ness and Jerry Sonnek.

Blackduck will travel to Pine River-Backus next Tuesday to take on the Tigers (8-11).