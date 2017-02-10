Lady Drakes basketball tops Bagley

Eighth-grader Alexa Sparby added 13 points while sophomore captain Haley Murray tallied eight points.

Sophomore Kaitlyn McKeeman followed closely with six points of her own, and an additional five points were scored by freshman Zoey Mills.

This win comes just four days after the Lady Drakes fell to the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers last Friday by just four points, 76-72.

Michaela Sparby and Mills were the leading scorers against the Panthers, notching a combined 53 points.

The Lady Drakes host Nevis (4-14) at 6 tonight.

Following the girls’ game, the Blackduck Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in the high school gym. The inductees are Jim Goodwin, Willard Anderson, Jim Ross, Betty Parker, Bob Ness and Jerry Sonnek.