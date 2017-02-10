Bob Whelan of Whelan Properties Inc., a contractor who owns multiple properties in Bemidji, has expressed interest in building a 26-unit complex of efficiency and one-bedroom apartments in Blackduck.

“It’s a model he uses in Bemidji that’s had a lot of success,” Mary Thompson of the Headwaters Regional Development Commission told the group.

As an example, Thompson cited the Stonegate Studios apartments in Bemidji. “The reason he built it was at the request of the assisted living facility. He does have quite a few young professionals. They really don't want space; they really want small apartments so this is really the trend now,” she said. “He has had a lot more success than he anticipated with his particular model.”

Thompson noted that Whelan’s primary concern is being able to fill the proposed Blackduck project to capacity.

“However, his concern is that the business model works for the rents he is proposing but where it comes into play, if you don't fill the unit up soon enough, you're paying debt service on not having revenue,” she said.

At January’s meeting, officials said the need for new apartments in Blackduck comes primarily toward having housing available for employees of Anderson Fabrics.

Local officials and civic leaders have been working toward attracting more apartments and housing units in Blackduck for several years. The most recent plan was for a 10-unit, single story complex in north Blackduck, but the contractor later had to back out, citing personal reasons.

BDC president Dwight Kalvig said the biggest distinguishing factor for this new proposal is that Whelan’s plan is for market-rate housing, meaning anyone can rent in the building as there are no income restrictions.

“There's no right or wrong way to do it,” Kalvig said. “We're trying to facilitate it and get the conversation going so it does get done.

“We've been doing this for almost two years now and it's a lot of talk. Nothing is being done and we want some brick and mortar. We want some shovels in the ground. We want something that shows this conversation is going somewhere.”