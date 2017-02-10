Head librarian Alayna Nestberg reported new technological updates, including free apps for readers to utilize e-books and online magazines.

“So far, everything is going very well... People are still coming to the library,” she said. “Last year, we had 8,781 people come in and over 200 kids signed up for the summer reading program this year. The winter reading program is currently going on. We have about 50 people signed up for that as well.”

Nestberg also said the library has an advocacy program called Minnesota Loves Library, where visitors can write on a postcard, which is sent to Kitchigami headquarters in Pine River and then forwarded to Minnesota state legislators.

“It's just to say that the libraries are important and to keep them in mind while doing government work,” she continued.

Nestberg also expressed interest in expanding the library if possible.

“We've had a few people come up to us and ask if we have study rooms, but we don't. It would be great to have those for general meetings and for students in the high school or elementary school, or even some college students,” she said. “I think the study rooms would be utilized. I think there are some kids here with big families that kind of want to get away from that for just a little bit.”

The Kitchigami Regional Library Board is also looking for a representative from Blackduck to sit on the board.

City Administrator Christina Regas said anyone who is interested must be a resident and pay taxes in the city of Blackduck.

The library board meets once a month on Thursdays in Pine River.

Other items addressed:

Shawnda Lahr, manager of The Pond, reported a successful Super Bowl Sunday, although next year she will likely open the doors a little later, as patrons did not start filtering in until about 3 p.m.

Regas reported she will meet with the Beltrami County engineer and a representative from Widseth Smith Nolting regarding the road improvement project.

The Blackduck Chamber of Commerce will meet at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Duck In and Eat.

The next City Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at City Hall.