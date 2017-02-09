Andrew George Damann, 37, was charged in August with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

A criminal complaint against Damann accuses him of touching two girls, ages 6 and 7, on their "privates and their butts," and of taking pictures of their genitals with his phone.

Damann was arrested July 25 at his father's home outside of Shevlin. Before his arrest police executed three search warrants: One at a residence on the 11700 block of 506th Street outside of Gonvick, one at a residence on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue NE in Clearbrook and one of a cell phone. No relevant evidence was recovered from the cell phone, according to court documents.

In a motion filed Jan. 4 asking the court to suppress evidence obtained as a result of the three warrants Damann's attorney, public defender Heather Labat, argued that the warrants were overbroad, not supported by probable cause and that the application used to obtain the warrants contained "misleading statements and relevant factual omissions."

The motion draws attention to claims one of the alleged victims made during a forensic interview, where she mentioned lairs, lasers and other things Labat called "fantastical details." The 7-year-old child also mentioned that the incident in question happened when she was 4 years old, though her mother noticed she was acting strangely after a May visit with Damann and his significant other, according to the criminal complaint.

"The omission of facts regarding the extraordinary details provided by the 7 year old child...are concerning," the motion reads.

During a hearing Thursday, Clearbrook Chief of Police Daniel Gazelka testified about his decision to omit the "extraordinary details," saying that children do not always portray things logically or sequentially, but that after observing the interviews with the children and observing their body language, "the overall impression was this child was telling the truth."

"I concluded that these girls had been the victims of something from someone," Gazelka said.

Gazelka added that it would have been impossible to put every detail into the applications for the search warrants, as that would have resulted in a "500-page novel."

Damann's lawyers must submit a brief outlining their argument by March 2 and prosecutors must submit a response by March 23 before a judge can rule on the motions.