Rose Downwind case timeline

Oct. 25, 2015: Downwind's family reports her missing.

Nov. 2, 2015: Reality television personality Duane "Dog" Chapman offers a $10,000 reward for information about Downwind's disappearance.

Nov. 4, 2015: Police question Brandon Rossbach about Downwind's disappearance for the first time.

Nov. 5, 2015: Police say they suspect foul play in Downwind's disappearance and named Davis and Cimmarusti as persons of interest.

Nov. 14, 2015: About 150 volunteers participate in the first public search for Downwind north of Bemidji.

Dec. 7, 2015: Cimmarusti turns himself in, admits to killing Downwind and later tells police where to find her body.

Dec. 9, 2015: Downwind's body is recovered in a makeshift grave northwest of Bemidji after Cimmarusti leads police to the burial site.

Brandon Rossbach is arrested in connection with the death of Rose Downwind.

Dec. 11, 2015: An autopsy determines that Downwind died of homicidal violence from ligature strangulation after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer finds a wire wound around her neck.

Marchello Cimmarusti is charged with second-degree intentional murder.

Brandon Rossbach is charged with aiding an offender.

Feb. 10, 2016: Davis is arrested and charged with aiding an offender.

April 18, 2016: Marchello Cimmarusti pleads guilty to second-degree intentional murder. He testifies that on the evening of Oct. 20 he "lost it and snapped," killing Downwind. Cimmarusti provides details about Davis' and Rossbach's involvement.

July 5, 2016: Rossbach pleads not guilty to aiding an offender.

July 19, 2016: Davis pleads guilty to aiding an offender.

Aug. 29, 2016: Davis receives a sentence of 10 years and three months in prison.

Oct. 18, 2016: Rossbach's trial begins.

Oct. 26, 2016: A jury finds Rossbach guilty of one count of aiding an offender.

Dec. 20, 2016: Rossbach received a sentence of 16 years and nine months in prison.

Feb. 9, 2017: Cimmarusti is sentenced to 35 years in prison.