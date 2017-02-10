BSU Relay for Life on Feb. 18
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State Relay for Life will be held from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Gillett Wellness Center on the BSU campus. The opening ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. and the luminary walk at 9 p.m.
The event will be cartoon themed. Organizers said people should feel free to come dressed as a cartoon character. A prize will be awarded to the best costume.
The event will feature a bouncy house, food, games, prizes, silent auction, bingo, a luminary lap and survivor speakers will speak. For more information, email Shannon at Shannon.combs@live.bemidjistate.edu.