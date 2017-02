BEMIDJI -- The Bunkhouse restaurant, located at 1602 Bemidji Ave. N, will be hosting the Frybread Taco Tuesdays. The Bunkhouse sells frybread tacos and a pop sell for $8.95, with $1 of each sale being donated to Council of Indian Students at Bemidji State. The Council of Indian Students will use funds to host their annual Pow-Wow held each November. Students fund raise all year to support the Pow-Wow.