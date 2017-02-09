WALKER -- A special Lenten presentation of the Living Stations of the Cross will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker. The annual event features costumed parishioners from St. Agnes and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack in classic tableau scenes depicting the 14 Stations of The Cross. The presentation is suitable for children and all are invited to attend. The program is 45 minutes in length and is being presented at the start of the Lenten season this year to emphasize a more meaningful Lenten experience leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, according to a release.